Police Seek Man Who Stabbed Homeless Woman in Los Angeles
Police Wednesday circulated video of a man who stabbed a homeless woman in the head with a kitchen knife near the 27th Street Historic District area of Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at about midnight Tuesday near the intersection of 25th Street and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman was asleep on the sidewalk when the man approached her with the knife and stabbed her before fleeing the area.mynewsla.com