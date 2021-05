From the start it looked like this was going to be another Stupid Little Game at Minute Maid Park Against the Astros. We’ve seen enough of them to know how these go: the Mariners roll up at MMP to spend the next series getting rototilled into the ground by the Astros, who seem to delight in nothing more than squashing the hapless Mariners down and reminding them who the big bullies in the AL West are. A Kyle Seager double in the first inning, assuring the Mariners wouldn’t be no-hit or perfecto’d by Greinke, felt like the most we could ask for.