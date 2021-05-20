newsbreak-logo
Sea Dogs hold on to edge Fishers, 3-2

Union Leader
 8 hours ago

A night after New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitching allowed 13 hits and nine walks to Portland Sea Dogs batters in a 12-6 loss, Wednesday night's game at Delta Dental Stadium played out as a pitchers' duel until the seventh. However, a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh to...

