Sea Dogs hold on to edge Fishers, 3-2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In their final regular-season trip across town, the St. John Fisher College baseball team overcame an early deficit to defeat their non-conference rivals, the University of Rochester, 15-13 at Towers Field. The Cardinals, who are receiving votes in the latest D3baseball.com/NCBWA poll, concluded their out-of-conference schedule with the win and improved to 25-5 overall, while the Yellowjackets dropped to 20-7. After giving up a handful of runs in the first two innings, Fisher’s offense battled back to even the score over the following two frames. The Cardinals’ four-hole hitter, Adam Zebrowski, took a second-pitch strike deep to right field for a solo homer to end the no hitter in the second inning. In his next at bat the following inning, the junior was the last batter the Yellowjackets wanted at the plate, as Zebrowski narrowed the deficit to two runs on a bases-loaded single zipped up the middle of the diamond. The next two batters, James Ward, Jr. and Michael Beimel, notched two RBI to even up the score at five, headed into the fourth inning of play.