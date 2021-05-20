newsbreak-logo
Two Blazes Break Out Near Salton Sea, Scorch 12 Acres

Two smaller fires that broke out Wednesday near Mecca and quickly charred 12 acres, prompting a request for Cal Fire air support. The blazes were reported about 3:30 p.m. near Parkside Drive, which leads to the Salton Sea State Recreation Area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Thirteen engine...

