A 25-year-old man with a criminal record was charged today with opening fire on Anaheim police with a machine gun during a chase. Lorenzo Armenta Jr. pleaded not guilty Friday to single counts each of assault with a machine gun on a peace officer, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and evading a peace officer-reckless driving, all felonies, as well as single misdemeanor counts each of possession of a firearm with a prior misdemeanor conviction and brandishing a weapon. He also faces sentencing enhancement allegations for the personal use of an assault weapon.