Share your wild brook and brown trout photos with researchers

Captain Justin Thompson has been fishing non stop on the Sacramento River in Redding all year and the numbers of trout he's been getting our clients into is simply staggering! 30-50 trout days are possible, with 30 trout being the average and 50 trout days being possible on a hot bite! Captain Justin fishes the Sacramento River in Redding day after day and brings in huge totals every day, especially when he's guiding spin fishing trips. He's a great fly fishing guide as well and always gets his anglers for the day into some great action, even if they are first timers. Captain Justin will be switching gears and will be guiding King salmon trips beginning July 16th. His June calendar is full so that leaves the first two weeks of July as the only available dates for wild rainbow trout fishing trips before salmon season begins. We have some catch and keep trout fishing options available during that time as well. Give Jaynie a call at the office (530) 510-2925 for more information or to book your July river rainbow trout fishing trips. Thank you!