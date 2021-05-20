4 tips to best protect your skin this summer

Skincare TikTok, aka #SkinTok, has been persuading me to incorporate a topical retinol into my skincare routine for months now, and finally succeeded. Dermatologists and people with enviable, vibrant-looking skin have long been boasting about the benefits of vitamin A derivative retinoids, particularly the one most commonly known as retinol, for its anti-aging properties and ability to clear up acne and acne scars. But among the myriad positive reviews and recommendations (most by certified doctors), some users remain unconvinced, noting the vitamin A derivative has caused their skin to peel and burn. Which is true: retinoids can cause irritable side effects if they’re not applied correctly. If they are, though, they’re the gold standard when it comes to fighting acne and wrinkles.