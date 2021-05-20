newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

4 tips to best protect your skin this summer

By Kimberly Baden
azbigmedia.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we inch closer to triple digits and summer, it’s not the time to skimp on sunscreen! With so many options out there, it can be hard to know which one to choose that has the best protection and non-harmful chemicals. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently published its 15th...

azbigmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Cancer#Natural Ingredients#Inflammation#Natural Products#Ewg#Uvb Rays#Oxybenzone#Homosalate#Spf#Unsun#Sunscreen Products#Avoid Harmful Ingredients#Uva Uvb Balance#Chemical Sunscreens#Find Products#Guide#Irritation#Sunburn#Chemical Filters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Milk
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
FDA
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareTimes and Democrat

Avoid Sunburn and Skin Damage With These Top 13 Sun Care Products From Amazon

Seasons are changing, and many people are glad about that! Many are excited because we will soon be able to head out to the beach or pool and spend the day having an enjoyable time! While we may be excited and have the mindset, we can't wait to be out there enjoying ourselves. We have to be responsible and make sure we're protecting ourselves before going out. We need to make sure we protect our skin with sunscreen before we head out the door! We must apply sunscreen so we protect our skin from powerful UV rays; doing this, as we know, will lower the chance of getting skin cancer, painful burns, and early signs of aging.
Skin CareDaily Reflector

Highlighting Your Health: Sunny weather brings important reminders about skin health

With the days growing longer and warmer, many people are outside enjoying the sunshine more often. However, prolonged exposure to unprotected skin comes with risks. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer. It is important to know how to protect your skin as well as the risks, prevention and treatments for skin cancer.
Skin Carepurewow.com

The 15 Best Toners for Oily Skin That Will Keep Your T-Zone in Check

To tone or not to tone: It’s a question that’s up for debate even within the dermatology community. “Honestly, you will get a different opinion depending on who you ask,” says Rachel E. Maiman, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical in New York. “Proponents of toners say that they offer...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Local dermatologist says protect your skin against melanoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tanning season is here! Whether you use sunscreen or wear protective clothing, preventing melanoma is the key. May is Melanoma Awareness Month. “I like to tell patients that if something is there for four weeks, and you have not been there before and it’s not going away, then that’s an indication to get it evaluated,” said Dr. Leigh Sutton, Sutton Dermatology and Aesthetics. “Or if you have a mole that you’ve had your whole life or the last even five years but is changing is evolving.”
Skin Careabcnews4.com

Dermatologist Approved Guide to Summer Skincare

Every season, we find countless new trends and products promising to solve your skincare woes. But when you ask the experts, many will agree that the most important step is applying SPF! Whether your goal is as simple as wrinkle prevention, or thwarting off the more serious side effects of sun damage, protecting your skin with SPF is the ultimate trick.
Skin CareChicago Tribune

The best sunscreen for your face

Most of us love the feeling of the sun warming our skin. Unfortunately, the sun can cause damage if we don’t take the necessary steps to protect our skin. One of the best ways to protect your skin from UV damage is with a great sunscreen. While you can use body sunscreen on your face, those who wear makeup or have sensitive skin or acne should consider facial sunscreens. These should be worn daily and year-round, even when the sun isn’t shining.
Hair CareIn Style

How to Prevent Ingrown Hairs — Once and For All

Over the years, I have developed a love/hate relationship with hair removal methods. I've tried waxing, shaving, tweezing, and creams. The majority of the time, the results have been OK, but there are some occasions when I get ingrown hairs, then I'm reminded of how painful the hair removal process can be — from start to finish.
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

The 8 best sunscreens of 2021, according to Consumer Reports

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Most dermatologists will tell...
ApparelSail World

Zhik's new UVActive shirts protect your skin from harmful rays

The importance of protecting your skin from harmful UV, even in cloudy conditions, is well understood in the southern hemisphere yet less so in the northern hemisphere. Which is why the Australian brand Zhik attach so much importance to their new UVActive® range of shirts for summer boating activity. The...
Skin CareBismarck Tribune

Prairie Fare: Protect and nourish your skin in all seasons

The gentle breeze wafted the delicious aroma of grilled steak and chicken toward me, making me rethink our dinner plans. My neighbors were outside enjoying the warmer weather, sitting in lawn chairs while their food cooked. I noted another neighbor working in her garden. Other people were walking their dogs,...
Skin CareCincinnati Herald

Your Skin Is IN!

Digital Strategist, Lead Beauty Writer, Serial Bargain Beauty Shopper. Spring is in full force and as the months get hotter, we all want to simply wear less. Here are 3 products to try to stay beautiful and keep up with spring trends. Fenty Flash Nap. Late nights and early mornings...
Skin CarePosted by
InsideHook

Retinol Is the Miracle Skincare Product Every Man Should Consider

Skincare TikTok, aka #SkinTok, has been persuading me to incorporate a topical retinol into my skincare routine for months now, and finally succeeded. Dermatologists and people with enviable, vibrant-looking skin have long been boasting about the benefits of vitamin A derivative retinoids, particularly the one most commonly known as retinol, for its anti-aging properties and ability to clear up acne and acne scars. But among the myriad positive reviews and recommendations (most by certified doctors), some users remain unconvinced, noting the vitamin A derivative has caused their skin to peel and burn. Which is true: retinoids can cause irritable side effects if they’re not applied correctly. If they are, though, they’re the gold standard when it comes to fighting acne and wrinkles.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

How to Find a Beauty Cream That Targets Your Skin Concerns

Once upon a time, you entered a store dedicated to beauty products so that you could find an exceptional beauty cream—one targeted to your concerns. You felt hopeful at first, but the feeling was fleeting as you stared down rows of products that all started to look and sound the same. You probably purchased one but weren’t entirely sure it was what you needed, but you drove all that way so why not?
Skin Carearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Skincare Do’s and Don’ts with Derma Health Skin & Laser

Vennessa Sonthipanya is a medical aesthetician and laser technician at Derma Health Skin & Laser. She has worked with Derma Health for five years and received her certifications from the Imaj Institute, Arizona State Board of Cosmetology, and Arizona Radiation Regulatory Agency. Sonthipanya sat down with Rachel Erin McKeighan of...
Skin Carenews4sanantonio.com

Give your skin a 'Refresh'

Dr. Connie Hiers tells us about a new treatment that's aimed to turn back the hands of time. It's simple and has no downtown. Watch this to learn about Secret RF. Special offer: Secret RF, 3 treatments, $1,995 (regular price is $2500) (210) 494-8446.
Skin CareThe Guardian

Skin and the city: why your serum needs to protect against urban living

Our skin is the body’s largest organ and works especially hard to cope with the demands of urban living, protecting your body against the impact of free radical-forming ultraviolet (UV) radiation, pollution and cigarette smoke. Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, dermatologist and founder of Adonia Medical Clinic, says: “Damage to the skin by free radical or reactive oxygen species can include hyperpigmentation, prominent appearance of pores, dull-looking skin and eventually fine lines and premature ageing.”
Skin Careblissmark.com

The best everyday face sunscreen that won’t cause breakouts

With great love for the sun comes great responsibility. That is, of course, the responsibility to keep your skin protected. While sunscreen is one of the main lines of defense against those dangerous UV rays, some chemical sunscreens are heavy, greasy, and filled with irritants that will leave your skin red, irritated, and breaking out over the next week.
Beauty & Fashionklkntv.com

2021 guide to choosing the safest sunscreen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- When we think about sunscreen, most of us don’t think of its harmful effects on our bodies. The 15th Annual Guide to Sunscreens, published by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a consumer organization that advocates for environmental safety, says that when it comes to choosing the right sunscreen for you, be careful to avoid products that contain harmful chemicals and false advertising claims.