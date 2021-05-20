Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Picks up helper
Valimaki recorded an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks. Valimaki entered 2020-21 with high expectations, but he rarely played higher than the third pairing this year. The Finn racked up 11 points, 72 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 49 contests. A first-round pick from 2017, Valimaki will likely compete for a larger role in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season.www.cbssports.com