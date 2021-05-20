Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Picks up helper

The NHL entry draft has always been a complete and utter crapshoot. We’ve seen multiple number one overall picks become big-time busts, while seventh-rounders can sometimes become all-stars. The Calgary Flames have a history of big hits and frustrating misses when it comes to building their team through the draft, and they’ve learned the hard way that a high first-round pick is no guarantee of receiving a franchise player. Calgary’s seven-year Sam Bennett experiment/recent trade is proof of that. But what happens when a team selects a coveted prospect they really want to sign, but the attraction isn’t mutual? The sting of rejection becomes even worse if that once-drafted player becomes an NHL star.