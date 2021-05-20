Dirty Honey band, fronted by Niskayuna native, to be main support on Black Crowes tour

Dirty Honey, fronted by Niskayuna High School grad Marc LaBelle, will be the main support on The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker Summer 2021 Tour.”. The band will bring its bluesy, new-fashioned rock’n’roll to The Crowes’ U.S. trek that kicks off July 20 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will include a Dirty Honey hometown stop at The Forum in Los Angeles — a long way from the days when the band played the Basement Tavern in Santa Monica, California. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at dirtyhoney.com.