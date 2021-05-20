newsbreak-logo
Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Million

By Shelly Janes
 6 hours ago

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $152,421.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

