newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

In This Moment with Black Veil Brides Concert in Montana

By Angel
Posted by 
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I stopped a co-worker in the hallway and exclaimed, did you see the Jai Wolf info, how did we not know about that? He said we did know about it, but it was originally announced in the Before Time, and none of us can remember back that far, or what concerts we had planned to go to, which is a very legit explanation. That's when another dude we work with down the hall popped in and said, don't forget about In This Moment! And that's when we realized we forgot about In This Moment. In case you did too, here's the deal.

alternativemissoula.com
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
613
Followers
2K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Brink
Person
Jai Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raven Black#In This Moment#Show Time#First Interstate Arena#Metra Park#Concerts#Tour#Tickets#October#Sale#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Spokane, WAPosted by
Alt 101.5

Ice Cube Coming to Northern Quest

Yaaaay Yaaay! We are excited to hear the the pre-pandemic dream of seeing Ice Cube LIVE is finally becoming a reality. Shortly before the pandemic put a halt to all of our 2020 concert plans, an Ice Cube concert was scheduled to take place at Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Spokane. Many of us fans in Montana wasted no time getting our hands on tickets....Then it happened. COVID 19 squashed our shot at seeing one of the founding members of NWA in person.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

New Montana Festival Featuring BBQ and Whiskey

As the temperatures begin to rise, and the sun hits your face, the summer vibes are beginning to kick in. Before you know it, Independence Day weekend will be here. What better way to celebrate our nation's independence than with a good ol fashioned AMERICAN barbecue? It has been a time honored tradition for many Americans to fire up the grill and cremate some food. Another time honored 4th of July weekend tradition, is to kick back and drink adult beverages. That is why the geniuses at BFK Presents dreamt up the idea of combining those two American traditions into one kickass festival.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Alt Rock Legends Team Up for Missoula Concert

Dude, SLEATER-KINNEY! They are opening for Wilco on Saturday, August 7th at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. That is a prime Montana summer Saturday, when the weather is warm, everyone has a kickin' tan, and we can dance our tails off in the sunshine. Tickets are $43 for lawn, $55 for reserved...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Third Night Added For Brandi Carlile Shows At Kettlehouse

Well, it looks like Missoula is PACKED with Brandi Carlile fans. Last year, Logjam scheduled a Brandi Carlile performance at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, which quickly sold out. So as a result, when they announced that her show was rescheduled for 2021, they added a second date to try and accommodate everyone who was trying to go.
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.5

Elton John Covers Pet Shop Boys ‘It’s a Sin’ With Years and Years

Elton John has joined forces with English singer Olly Alexander - of the electropop group Years and Years - on a cover of Pet Shop Boys' 1987 single “It’s a Sin.”. John provides piano and co-vocals on the track, which begins as a soft ballad before exploding into an electronic dance party roughly one minute in. The duo debuted their rendition during a powerful performance at the Brit Awards, before releasing the track as a stand-alone single.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Logjam Makes First Concert Announcement For The Wilma In 2021

After having to take more than an entire year off, Logjam Presents is wasting no time getting concerts on the calendar for 2021. They've been filling out dates for the Kettlehouse Amphitheater during the summer months, and that includes huge artists like Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shakey Graves, and more. But we hadn't really heard much yet about what might be happening over at the Wilma.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

From Flowers to a Funeral Site – Two Very Different Self-Guided Missoula Bike Tours

I always say every season is bike riding season in Missoula, because Missoulians don't care about the weather when it comes to getting outdoors. Seeing a local on a bike carrying a bag of groceries in a snow storm is not unusual. However, May is officially Bike Month in Missoula and here are a couple of fun opportunities to get out on your bike this weekend, in fact, you can get the whole household involved.
CelebritiesPosted by
Alt 101.5

Actor Henry Winkler Catches Backlash for Catching Fish

We all know who Henry Winkler is. The actor made famous by his role as "Fonzie" is the show "Happy Days." The actor who continues to balance work and play even to this day, with some of my favorite being the coach in "The Waterboy" and the acting coach in the series "Barry." He remains a busy man in Hollywood. But, did you know that one of Henry Winkler's favorite places on this planet is Montana?
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

J Lo and Ben Affleck Spotted In Montana

What would be the first thing that you would think of doing after ending a long term relationship? Maybe go out with friends you haven't seen in awhile? Update your dating profile? How about jet setting to a ski resort with your ex boyfriend or girlfriend to a ski resort for the weekend? What's the worst that could happen?
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

NEEDTOBREATHE & Switchfoot Are Coming To Kettlehouse This Summer

After a drought of concert news in Missoula, it seems like now we're getting flooded with it. Logjam Presents is gearing up for a summer concert season at Kettlehouse Amphitheater after having to sit last year out - we've already got info about upcoming shows from Sheryl Crow, Primus, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Brandi Carlile. Now, let's add another one to that list.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Montana’s Doodle for Google Winner is From Missoula, Needs Votes

The only thing I ever remember waiting for me when I got off the school bus was a bunch of after-school chores that needed to be done before parents came home from work. So Athena Starin definitely has me beat when it comes to the coolest surprises category. When she got off the bus last week there was a group of people waiting to give her some pretty awesome news.
Great Falls, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Montana Says Goodbye to a Beloved Local Legend

On Wednesday, May 5th, we got the word that Montana's beloved Piano Pat of Great Falls had passed away at the age of 86, and we were heartbroken. Back in August we let you know that dear Pat had suffered a terrible fall at home and had been recovering in the hospital, but seemed to be doing well, despite a broken hip and some brain bleeding.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

131-Year-Old Montana Bar Lost to a Fire

Montanans mourned the loss of our beloved Piano Pat this week, and now we get the news that a 131-year-old Butte staple, the M&M Bar and Cigar Store caught fire and burned this morning, Friday, May 7th. According to locals in Butte, the roof was completely burned out, and the inside of the establishment totally gutted by the fire.