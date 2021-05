Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as fears of higher interest rates remained. Bitcoin declined to $45,000, which is substantially lower than its all-time high of $65,000. Similarly, Ethereum declined by more than $400 while most altcoins declined by more than 5%. Recent data from the United States showed that the American economy is recovering at a faster rate than expected, which means that the Federal Reserve will be forced to start tightening. The currencies also declined after a report by the Financial Times said that Tether’s reserves were backed by cash to the tune of 2.9% rather than the 100% it used to claim. This is important since Tether is the biggest stablecoin in the world.