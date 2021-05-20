newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

OracleChain (OCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,129.00

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 hours ago

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. OracleChain has a market cap of $336,546.93 and approximately $4,129.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Trading Volume#Purchase Volume#Market Cap#Trade Data#Usdt#Btc#Dot#Ksm#Thorchain#Cryptocompare#Eos#Gdax#Changelly#Oct Tokens#Oraclechain Coin Trading#Currency#Investors#Major Exchanges#Xrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Oracle
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $30,495.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges.
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $23,246.66 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $23,246.66 and approximately $140.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,974.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $111,974.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SafePal Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bridge Oracle Reaches One Day Volume of $36.66 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $236.47 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bytom Price Reaches $0.17 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $236.36 million and $81.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.15 million and $270.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $589.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00019204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $589.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $87.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,444.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $13.31 million and $21,444.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Whiteheart (WHITE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $955,297.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $1,538.12 or 0.03358125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $955,297.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Spaceswap SHAKE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,240.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for $1,179.11 or 0.02666602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $693,315.63 and $11,240.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827,473.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $49.31 million and $827,473.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TTC (TTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.
Economymodernreaders.com

Auto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.18 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Auto has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $8.18 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $2,668.68 or 0.05646952 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BABB (BAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

nOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

NOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.