AUD/USD refreshes intraday high above 0.7700 despite mixed Australia Employment data

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD marks 17-pip uptick following the Aussie jobs data. Australia Unemployment Rate dropped, Employment Change shrank in April. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations eased for May, PBOC. FOMC-led risk aversion stays on the table amid covid woes in Asia, mixed geopolitics and trade headlines. AUD/USD jumps to refresh intraday high to...

www.fxstreet.com
#Us Dollar#Us Weekly#Futures Trading#Inflation#Fomc#Australia Employment#Aud Usd Marks#Employment Change#Pboc#Covid#St Louis Fed#Aussie Trade#Treasury#Dxy#People S Bank Of China#S P#Refresh Intraday#Benchmark Rate#Traders#Nikkei
