AUD/USD refreshes intraday high above 0.7700 despite mixed Australia Employment data

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar tracked sideways through much of the day Thursday, unable to recover the losses suffered in the aftermath of Wednesday’s US CPI print. Investors continue to digest changing inflation expectations, while cooling commodity prices did little to drive gains. A correction in iron ore, down 9% on reports China will adopt measures to dampen further appreciation, coupled with a decline in copper, forced the AUD toward intraday lows below 0.77, touching 0.7689. Building near term headwinds looked set to force the AUD to close below 0.77, before a relief rally across equity and bond markets, and dip in 10-year treasury yields and the break-even inflation rate, helped the AUD climb back toward the days high at 0.7740. The AUD currently buys 0.7726 at the time of writing. Our attentions turn tonight towards US retail sales print, a marker of ongoing economic recovery, ahead of next weeks domestic labour market data report. With inflation fears still driving market direction, we anticipate the AUD will struggle to extend upside significantly beyond 0.7790/0.78, with remaining supported on moves approaching 0.7680/0.7630.