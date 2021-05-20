newsbreak-logo
An Imperial County Paramedic plans on spreading awareness for his co-worker who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

By Wiley Jawhary
kyma.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO. Calif, (KYMA, KECY) - Carlos Lizarraga is accustomed to serving his community, in most recent months he was a first responder for COVID 19 patients, he is no longer able to work, as he was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. “This walk initially started once I knew that Carlos...

