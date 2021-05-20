An Imperial County Paramedic plans on spreading awareness for his co-worker who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

(Board Of Supervisors)....This week they proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month for 2021. The Board said the County and Imperial County Behabioral Health Services celebrate this month in order to recognize that positive mental health is essential to the overall quality of life and well being of people across Imperial County. They say nearly 44 million American adults and millions of children experience mental health conditions each year, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and post traumatic stress. Living through the COVID 19 pandemic, resent high profile gun violence killings and racially motivated assaults has heightened the stress and trauma faced by many adding to the numbers of people struggling with mental health challenges. Mental Health Awareness Month is a nationwide effort to address and overcome the stigma associated with mental health needs. To help promote the special month you can wear green on Wednesdays, and a green ribbon everyday of the month. Visit Behavioral Health's International booth at the Imperial Valley Mall, and/or attend their drive thru event at 202 North 8th Street in El Centro on May 26th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.