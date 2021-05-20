lil'gourmets Veggie Meals Expands Distribution to Whole Foods Market While Being Honored with the Clean Label Project™ Purity Award
CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. lil’gourmets, the Chicago-based, women-owned and minority-owned, organic food start-up, is excited to bring their veggie meals to Whole Foods Market stores across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Available now in the store’s refrigerated dairy case, the brand strives to cultivate curiosity in lil’ones by exposing them to veggie-focused, global cuisines to help foster a love of vegetables and diverse foods for life. Furthering the brand’s commitment to providing the highest-quality food for babies and toddlers, lil’gourmets now boasts the Clean Label Project® certification for its standard of purity.www.mysanantonio.com