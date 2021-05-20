newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool: 4 takeaways from the 3-0 win over Burnley

By Kevin Parvizi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool stand a good chance of making it to the Champions League next season in spite of all of the horrors of the current campaign. The way this team has fought under pressure is nothing short of inspirational, and against a Burnley side that gave it their all, the Reds, once again, came up with the goods, defeating the Clarets 3-0 at Turf Moor.

rushthekop.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Andrew Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Manchester United#Crystal Palace#The Champions League#Reds#The Red Devils#Champions League Football#Half Time#The Game#Turf Moor#Strike#Campaign#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino has not 'lost everything' and is confident his poor form will not last 'forever' with Liverpool boss backing misfiring ace to rediscover his scoring touch

Jurgen Klopp has thrown his weight behind out-of-form Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino in the midst of his disappointing campaign. The forward has scored just six goals from 43 appearances in all competitions this season and been unable to prevent the now-dethroned former Premier League champions from enduring a horror slump.
Premier Leaguetotalfootballanalysis.com

Clinical Cavani and persistent Pogba: How Man United can dent Liverpool’s European hopes – tactical analysis

Manchester United vs Liverpool has long been one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar, and this Sunday will see the 207th competitive meeting between these two fierce rivals. United have stolen a march on Liverpool this season, sitting 13 points ahead in second place, which is quite a reversal from last season, when Liverpool finished as champions, and 33 points in front of their Manchester rival. While United have more or less sewn up second place, they will still be desperate for a win over Liverpool, as much as for bragging rights as to extend the title race to another weekend, as Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace means that a United defeat will crown them as champions with three games to play. Liverpool, on the other hand, need the three points to make up ground on their rivals for a top four spot, and the games are running out for Jurgen Klopp’s men to be able to sneak into the Champions League for next season.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds extended Burnley's winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Firmino, Jota and Salah in the goals as Reds fight back to beat Man Utd

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford. A deflected Bruno Fernandes shot put the hosts ahead early on during Thursday’s thrilling and eventful Premier League contest, but the Reds reacted to that setback in hugely impressive fashion. Diogo Jota’s instinctive...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Roberto Firmino is heading into the history books 🦷

What do dental hygiene and heading a football have in common?. They’re two things that Roberto Firmino is a master at. The Brazil international has been showing off his radiant smile at Old Trafford this evening after scoring yet another headed goal for Liverpool.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'He must have had a few skittles before the match!': Leeds fans baffled by Erzgjan Alioski after midfielder's bizarre facial expressions after going down under a challenge in Burnley thrashing at Turf Moor

Leeds United fans have been left baffled after Erzgjan Alioski's rather bizarre facial expressions in the club's 4-0 thrashing of Burnley. The North Macedonia international went down under a challenge in the second half at Turf Moor and was approached by Dwight McNeil soon after. But in a rather strange...
Premier LeagueESPN

Flamboyant Leeds turn on the style in 4-0 win at Burnley

BURNLEY, England, May 15 (Reuters) - Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo were all on target as a rampant Leeds United trounced hapless Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday. Poland international Klich finished off a flowing United move to open the scoring in the 44th...