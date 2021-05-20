Beckett Announces Significant Expansion of Workforce as Industry Resurgence Continues

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it has initiated plans to lease a build-to-suit 21,000 square foot current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing and quality control facility adjacent to its Florida facility to prepare for anticipated late-stage development of its X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) and Achromatopsia (ACHM) programs. Build-out of this cGMP facility, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, is part of the Company’s strategy to enable more rapid filing of a Biologics Licensing Application and commercial launch of its XLRP candidate upon potential United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The cGMP facility is also expected to support more rapid advancement of the Company’s product pipeline while providing supply chain redundancy and reducing manufacturing risk.