Beckett Announces Significant Expansion of Workforce as Industry Resurgence Continues
Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Available Including Verifiers and Graders. Beckett, the most trusted brand in collectibles, is seeking to hire full- and part-time employees to work at their Dallas headquarters to address the continued growth and interest in the hobby. As one of the most recognizable names in sports and trading cards, Beckett has benefited from the new and seasoned enthusiasts playing an active role in the sports and trading card boom.www.mysanantonio.com