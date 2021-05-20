STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally,Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.