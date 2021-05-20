newsbreak-logo
STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

#Steris Plc#Earnings Guidance#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Worldwide Earnings#Ste Rrb#Fy#Thomson Reuters#Zacks Investment Research#Keycorp#Jmp Securities#Sec#Healthcare Products#Life Sciences#Revenue Guidance#Ste Stock#Company#Equity#Sell Side Analysts#Releases
