East Lyme, CT

H.S. track and field: East Lyme girls' win ECC Division I title

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 9 hours ago

East Lyme — The East Lyme girls' track and field team wrapped up the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I title with a 118-31 win over Fitch on Wednesday.

Brie am Ende, Hailey DeNucci and Savannah Soleau were double winners for East Lyme (6-0, 5-0). DeNucci won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) and javelin (98-06), am Ende won the 800-meter race (2:29.6) and high jump (4-08) and Soleau won the shot put (33-09.25) and discus (94-10).

Ashley Zelesky, Katherine Harris, Danielle Zelesky, Kate Murphy and Jayla Washington also won events for the Vikings.

Amaris Johnson of Fitch (0-5-1, 0-4-1) won the 100 (13.3) and 200 (27.4) and teammates Kelsi Ursini and Kathryn Barnes also own events.

In other meets:

• Olivia Habarek and Lila Rich were double winners as Stonington outlasted Norwich Free Academy 77-73 in an ECC Division I meet. Habarek won the shot put (29-8) and discus (90-2) for the Bears (5-1, 4-1) while Rich captured the high jump (5-0) and pole vault (9-0). Jasmyn Bransford had a big meet for the Wildcats (3-3, 3-2) with three individual wins in the 100 (12.8), 200 (26.6) and long jump (15-6.5).

• Kmara Royster and Akeena Parcak won two events each as New London beat Plainfield 70-33 in an ECC Division II meet. Royster won the 100 hurdles (16.96) and 300 hurdles (52.09) and Parcak won the 400 (63.61) and 200 (27.5) for the Whalers (1-7, 1-4).

• St. Bernard picked up a pair of wins in an ECC Division III meet, beating Putnam 111-9 and Tourtellotte 106-24. Lindsey Reilly, Juliet Brady and Serena Britner were double winners for the Saints (4-2, 3-2). Reilly won the discus (88-5) and shot put (30-2), Brady won the 100 (13.3) and 200 (28.0) and Britner won the 1,600 (6:46.5) and 3,200 (14:51.24). Aaliyah Masters, Hailey Jennings, Addie Arvidson, Olivia Massad, Sienna Sferrazza and Katie Power also won events for the Saints.

• Ledyard beat Waterford 97-48 in an ECC Division I meet. Ledyard's Nadia Helme won the 100 (12.4) and long jump (16-8) and teamed with Aniya Pearson, Jessica Vajdos and Teia Lee to win the 4x100 relay (51.2). Natalie Poulton, Tori Schweitzer and Ciara May McGrath were double winners for the Colonels (5-3, 3-2). Poulton won the shot put (35-4.5) and discus (99-3), Schweitzer won the 1,600 (6:18) and 800 (2:45.6) and McGrath won the high jump (4-2) and 3,200 (14:31.5). Julia Cameron and Lillie Abramowicz were double winners for Waterford (1-5-1, 0-4-1). Cameron won the 100 hurdles (18.1) and 300 hurdles (53.4) and Abramowicz won the 200 (27.2) and triple jump (33-11).

Boys

• Nolan Gollsneider and Sam Menders won two events each as Waterford beat Ledyard 95-55 in an ECC Division I meet. Gollsneider won the 110 hurdles (18.1) and 300 hurdles (47.3) and Menders won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (19-10). Derek Rivera, Theodore Joseph, Jeremy Gibbs, Luke Bartlett, Evan Piotrowski and Erik Carlson also won events for Waterford (2-5, 1-4). Mason Bickham of Ledyard (2-4, 0-4) won the discus (101-1) and shot put (39-9.5) and teammates Damen Rivera, Ryan Kinney and Mitchell Ahlborn also won events.

• East Lyme beat Fitch 80-70 in the ECC Division I meet. Noam Sokolovsky and Blake Harris were double winners for East Lyme (8-2, 3-2). Sokolovsky won the 200 (24.1) and 400 (53.8) and Harris won the 100 hurdles (17.2) and 300 hurdles (44.0). Gavin Asciolla of Fitch (4-3, 1-3) won the 100 (11.5), triple jump (40-1) and teamed with Fernando Coreas, Nimyal Gamboa and Thomas Williams to win the 4x100 relay (45.6).

• Jahryn Harkness of New London won three events as the Whalers beat Plainfield 72-39 in an ECC Division II meet. Harkness won the 110 hurdles (17.47), 100 (11.04) and 300 hurdles (43.36). Dan Duperval of New London (3-5, 1-4) won the shot put (49-11) and discus (132-2).

• St. Bernard swept an ECC Division III tri-meet, beating Tourtellotte 79-55 and Putnam 100-22. Martin Arvidson led the Saints (3-3, 3-2) by winning the 110 hurdles (21.6), 300 hurdles (49.6) and long jump (45-11). Ian Gonzalez and Nathan Belchik won two events each for the Saints. Gonzalez won the 1,600 (5:49.4) and 3,200 (13:33.8) and Belchik won the shot put (38-10) and high jump (5-0).

New London, CT
