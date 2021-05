The Winnipeg Jets have gave their still-at-home fans plenty to cheer about through most of the season, but not much at all down the stretch. It’s easy to forget that for the first four-fifths of the season, the Jets played quite well and were actually in contention for first place in the North Division just a month ago. Their strong play earlier in the season provided them enough insulation to capture a playoff spot despite winning only three of their final dozen games.