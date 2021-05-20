newsbreak-logo
Sun are off to 3-0 start after rolling past Indiana 88-67

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 8 hours ago
Connecticut's Jonquel Jones (35) passes against the defense of Indiana's Jantel Lavender (14) and Bernadett Hatar (44) during Wednesday's 88-67 win over the Fever in a WNBA game at Mohegan Sun Arena. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Mohegan — The Connecticut Sun had a Wednesday night with many highs and, they hope, not a low.

Connecticut tied a franchise record for assists in a half to ignite a 17-point first half run and roll the Indiana Fever, 88-67, before 2,084 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 when they won their first five games.

The night’s bummer came one minute, 50 seconds into the second half when starting guard Briann January (five assists) need to be helped off the court and to the locker room with an ankle injury.

“(The) only update is she currently is getting an x-ray” Sun head coach Curt Miller said.

The Sun had finished with 18 assists in their record-breaking first half. That matched the mark set against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 13, 2010.

Connecticut had 16 assists on its first 17 field goals. It finished with 29 assists, one off the franchise record of 30 set against the Chicago Sky on June 19, 2009.

“That stat sheet says one thing, but I was on edge all night that we needed to move into actions more fluidly,” Miller said. “We can be better offensively.”

Nine of the 10 Sun players scored. Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Natisha Hiedeman continued her hot start with a career-high 19 points, six assists and three steals.

DeWanna Bonner had 13 points and seven rebounds and Brionna Jones added 16 points and five rebounds for Connecticut. The Sun 55.2 percent (37 of 67) from the floor.

"Our guards, they were coming off screens," Brionna Jones said. "They were attacking and engaging (Indiana's) bigs, and that allowed us to roll and get open, and then (we) just continued to work on the block and get paint touches."

Connecticut outscored the Fever inside, 52-30.

Danielle Robinson (12 points) and Tiffany Mitchell (10 points) were the only players to score in double figures for Indiana (0-3). It shot 36.4 percent, and the Sun scored 25 off of their 13 turnovers.

“I’m pleased with where our defense is for May basketball,” Miller said. “We could be special and we’re not special yet, but we could be special defensively. That’s amazing when I personally think that Alyssa Thomas (who is out this season with an Achilles injury) is the best defender in the world.

“I’m really enjoying this group defensively.”

The Sun led 31-26 with 6:38 left in the first half when Jasmine Thomas started a 17-0 run with a three in the corner by the Indiana bench. It was her first basket of the season in her first game after arriving late due to overseas commitments.

Jonquel Jones continued the run with a three, Thomas followed with a layup and Jones added a layup of her own to increase Connecticut’s lead.

Hiedeman stole a pass by Jantel Lavender and drove the other way for a layup. She missed a three on the Sun’s next possession, but Brionna Jones put it back and was fouled.

Jones missed the free throw, but Jonquel Jones grabbed the offensive rebound and passed to Bonner for a three to extend Connecticut’s lead to 48-26 with 3:34 remaining in the half.

Beatrice Mompremier’s layup gave the Sun their largest lead, 84-56, with 3:42 left in the game.

Connecticut heads west Thursday morning for a three-game road trip.

