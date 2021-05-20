Walking Tacos

Originally Posted On: What Is a Papa Loca? | Meet The Crazy Potato – Backyard Taco. Nothing says summer like sitting in the sunshine eating delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tacos, quesadillas, or cheesy potatoes. Almost everyone can agree on that! There is just something about fresh, home-cooked Mexican food that leaves everyone feeling festive. Maybe it’s the vibrant and spicy tastes, or the abundant fresh vegetables in every dish, or maybe it’s the careful balance of bold flavors. Whatever the reason, there are people all around the world seeking out the nearest Mexican food joint or taco truck to get a fill of their favorite dishes. If you live in Arizona, you needn’t look any further than your nearest Backyard Taco.