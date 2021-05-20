newsbreak-logo
Old Lyme, CT

H.S. roundup: Old Lyme's Danes finishes another unbeaten boys' tennis season

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 8 hours ago

Old Lyme — George Danes completed a perfect 17-0 season at No. 1 singles as did Regan Kaye at No. 1 doubles as Old Lyme finished its Shoreline Conference regular season with a 5-2 boys' tennis win over East Hampton on Wednesday.

Kaye teamed up with Tim O'Brien to win 6-0, 6-0 and Danes won 6-1, 6-1.

Danes, who won the 2019 Shoreline Conference singles champion, did not lose a regular season match during three seasons of competition.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 15-2 and will compete in the conference tournament next week.

Griffin McGlinchey and Will Danes also won singles matches for Old Lyme as did the No. 2 doubles team of Sam Koenigs-Mike Klier.

In other matches:

• Montville improved to 9-2 with a 6-1 victory over New London. Brendan Duhamel, Jack Giurleo and AJ Hintz won singles matches for the Indians, as did the doubles teams of Matt Malbaurn-Jae Seung Kim, Bradley Dyson-Gabe Vogt and Jason Zhong-Aiden Meislitzer. Wesly Paulo won a third-set tiebreaker to win at No. 1 singles for the Whalers (3-8-1).

• Stonington swept all four singles matches in straight sets and cruised to a 6-1 win over Woodstock Academy. Tucker Callahan, Matthew Turrisi, Jackson Conlon and Chase Williams were all victorious for the Bears (11-2) as were the doubles teams of Conrad Tobiassen-Joshua Lord and Ben Mahoney-Marshall Thibodeau.

Girls' tennis

• Waterford dropped only two games in seven matches during a 7-0 victory over Montville. Sarah Hage, Autumn Brothers, Alli Silva and Maple Siu were singles winners for the Lancers (11-2) as were the doubles teams of Jen Leblanc-Michelle Liu, Nitya Somineni-Nidhi Somineni and Ava Tinnerello-Lillian Steinhaus. Montville is 1-9.

Girls' lacrosse

• Three late goals by Kenadee Rubino, Kyle McCormack and Abby Wing rallied Griswold to a 9-8 win over Killingly in an ECC Division II game. Wing finished with four goals and Rubino two for the Wolverines (6-6, 5-4), while goalie Adrian Walders made nine saves.

• Grace Arnold scored five goals as Old Lyme outlasted Cromwell 11-7 in the Shoreline Conference. Sadie Bowman added two goals and one assist for the Wildcats (7-7, 5-5) while Ella Curtiss-Reardon added a goal and two assists, Sydney Goulding had one goal and one assist, Caroline Crolius and Schuyler Greenho each had a goal and goalie Hayden Saunders made seven saves.

Softball

• Emma Bayor pitched a two-hitter and Paige Kolesnik drove in four runs as Old Lyme surprised Haddam-Killingworth 6-1 in the Shoreline Conference. Bayor also struck out 12 against the Cougars (14-2, 14-2) while Kolesnik was had a double and triple and Grace Lathrop was 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and three runs scored.

• Cheney Tech defeated Grasso Tech 19-7 in the Connecticut Technical Conference on Tuesday. Sam Post had two hits for the Eagles (0-9, 0-9) while Sophie Byrne had a single and RBI and Cindy Holland and Nutaunis Brown each added hits.

H.S. boys' golf

• Waterford won the team medal point by a mere stroke, 173-174, and that provided the two points that lifted the Lancers to a 4.5-2.5 victory over Stonington in an ECC Division I match on Wednesday at Great Neck Country Club. Medalist Nick Hynes (38) and Danny Torres (39) won matches for Waterford (7-4, 7-3, John Cunningham (44) and Drew Johnson (46) won matches for the Bears (4-6, 4-5), and Waterford's Drew Zanghetti and Ethan Torres halved their match to split a point.

Girls' golf

• Keira Kotula and Molly Plecan each shot a 52 to lift NFA to a 235-245 win over East Lyme in an ECC match at Norwich GC. The Wildcats are 5-5, 5-5. Julia Kahl shot a 52 for the Vikings (4-6, 4-6) to earn medalist honors.

