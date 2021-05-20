Blue Whale EXchange Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (BWX)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $94.71 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.