East Coast-based hedge fund fat cat Daniel Nir, founder and CEO of Gracie Capital, and philanthropist Jill Braufman have hoisted a freshly rehabbed manse in the affluent and sought-after foothills of L.A.’s increasingly expensive Encino community on the market with an asking price of nearly $7.3 million. Devoid of any personal belongings and staged with generic furniture for the selling process, it’s not clear if the low-key and deep-pocketed couple, property gossip column regulars who maintain even more expensive homes in Florida and the Hamptons, ever occupied the residence that tax records show they scooped up as a major fixer upper in 2018 for $2.525 million.