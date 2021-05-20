newsbreak-logo
Stonington, CT

Leaders help guide NFA boys to an unbeaten season, ECC Division I track title

By Vickie Fulkerson
The Day
The Day
 9 hours ago

Stonington — Jordan Ribeiro finished competing in the discus Wednesday afternoon and decided to help meet officials roll up the tape measure. He also teaches his fellow Norwich Free Academy throwers while the meet is ongoing, telling them to look up or to follow through — "just simple stuff," he said.

A junior, as is Ribeiro, NFA's Dangelo Aristilde helps guide the sprinters.

"Jordan and I, (coach Tom Teixeira) talked to us. He said, 'You're one of the only people that had a season before. I need you to help coach when I can't coach,'" Aristilde said. "Jordan is an amazing leader. I took a big responsibility as a leader."

After a year off due to the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, NFA returned to the track with an inexperienced team, four of the program's giants/school record-setters having graduated.

And yet they finished the regular season unbeaten Wednesday with an 85-65 victory over Stonington to capture the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I title. NFA is 6-0, 5-0 after tackling previously undefeated Stonington (5-1, 4-1).

Aristilde won the 100 meters (season best 11.3 seconds), the 200 (personal best 22.7) and ran a leg of the winning 4x100 relay team (44.0).

Meanwhile, Ribeiro finished first in the shot put (50 feet, 2 inches) and was second in the discus (109-1), both events in which the 6-foot offensive lineman is ranked first in the state headed into the upcoming Class LL championship meet. Seniors Max Davidson, Peyton Ramsey and Anthony Harris share in the captain's duties.

There is, apparently, something to be said for leadership.

"I think we have a lot of returning faces who were little kids last time we saw them," Teixeira said with a smile. "I think Jordan is throwing twice as far and he's twice as big as he was when he was a freshman; now he's really having success. We've also added some pieces; kids that did track just to be on a team."

How important was Wednesday's victory, given that both teams are prepping for Monday's ECC Division I championship meet at East Lyme?

"Today was very important," Aristilde said. "This was a statement meet. We're the same NFA now, but even better. We're starting (the ECC meet) off strong. We knew coming in, all week, Stonington is good and if we treat it like every other meet, kind of easy, we're going to lose. This gave us a lot of confidence."

"I think it's important to the guys. I do think it gives them confidence," Teixeira said. "I'm just happy we were pushed today. These are the best meets as a coach. We haven't competed against Stonington before in the regular season (the Bears were formerly in a different division), but if we had I'm sure they would be like this."

Grover Boone won the 400 (52.0) and ran a leg of the winning 4x400 relay for NFA. Max Pierre Louis took the high jump (6-2), triple jump (41-10) and also joined the 4x400 and Zach Cotner finished first in the pole vault (12-6) and long jump (20-6). NFA swept the triple jump behind Pierre Louis, Michaelly Luc and Harris.

Josh Mooney, a sophomore, won the 110 hurdles (15.4), 300 hurdles (40.9) and javelin (153-8) for Stonington, having taken up the javelin to practice for the decathlon later in the year. Ryan Gruczka won the 1,600 (4:44.7) and 3,200 (10:06.1). Stonington swept the 110 hurdles.

"Absolutely. The competition is great," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said. "I told a lot of kids they were going to extend their season (in ECCs and states) by how they performed today. This is our third meet in a week, which is not ideal. We're a little tired, but we've done well. I'm really proud of these kids in general."

v.fulkerson@theday.com

New London, CT
