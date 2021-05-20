newsbreak-logo
La Crosse County, WI

County police oversight board could be formed soon

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Crosse County is moving ahead with plans to start a police oversight board. A study committee declares that a special panel is needed to review civilian complaints of misconduct by police within the county. Monica Kruse, the county board chair, presented the study results to the criminal justice management...

La Crosse County, WIwizmnews.com

Area Capitol protester having court hearings in DC

A judge in Washington is reviewing charges this week against a La Crosse County man in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot back in January. Abram Markofski and a Dane County man were brought to federal court last week, after investigators traced cellphones to determine that the two were inside the Capitol at the time of the January 6th protests.
La Crosse, WIWinona Daily News

Noxious Weed Notice 2021

NOTICE TO DESTROY NOXIOUS WEEDS Notice is hereby given to every owner, possessor or occupier of land within the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin or of every person having charge of any such lands, to cut or cause to be cut or otherwise destroy all noxious weeds, grass or other growth detrimental to the health and safety of the citizens of the community growing thereon, as often as may be necessary to prevent such grass or other detrimental growth from blooming or before they grow to a height of more than eight inches. In accordance with the Wisconsin State Statutes, sec. 66.0407, noxious weeds are as follows: Canada thistle, leafy spurge, field bindweed, any weed designated as a noxious weed by the department of natural resources by rule, and any other weeds designated as a noxious weed in City of La Crosse Municipal Code Chapter 30. If any owner, possessor or occupier shall fail to conform with the provisions of Chapter 30, it shall be the duty of the Weed Commissioner to cause all of said noxious weeds or growths to be cut down, charging the cost thereof to each piece of land, describing the same and upon nonpayment of such charges, the amounts due shall be filed with the City Clerk, who shall enter the amount chargeable to each tract of land in the next tax roll as tax on the lands upon which such weeds were destroyed, and shall be collected as all other taxes. This notice is given pursuant to Wis. Stat., sec. 66.0407 and La Crosse Municipal Code, sec. 30-4. Nikki Elsen, WCMC City Clerk 5/8, 5/11 LAC76614 WNAXLP.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday:. David Pearson, 34, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and three misdemeanors for theft, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. The criminal complaint states that Pearson stole two rings of keys from a UPS driver while he was delivering packages inside a Main Street apartment building on May 10. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

County launches new grant program for non-La Crosse small business COVID relief

La Crosse County is launching a new small business relief grant that aims to assist businesses not within the city of La Crosse find relief amid the pandemic. The "COVID Recovery Microenterprise Grant" program, announced Tuesday afternoon, would offer grants between $1,000-$20,000 for county businesses outside of the city with five or fewer employees.
La Crosse County, WInews8000.com

Longtime La Crosse County employee named health director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Audra Martine, deputy director of the La Crosse County Human Services Department, has been appointed as the new county health director. Martine, who has worked for the county since 2003, will take over from Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp, who been interim director of the health department Jen Rombalski left in February to take a position with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.