To begin, the Arizona Senate’s GQP sham “fraudit” gets the Jordan Klepper treatment at The Daily Show (the fake audit meets the fake news). Last Friday, Kory Langhofer, the Senate’s craptacular attorney, demanded that the county provide access to its computer routers and passwords to some equipment. In an email to county legal staff, Langhofer threatened that unless the Senate got the materials that day, the Senate will issue subpoenas on Monday “for live testimony from Mr. (Scott) Jarrett (the county’s director of election day and emergency voting) and each of the supervisors personally, so that their positions and rationales can be better explained under oath.”