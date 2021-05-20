newsbreak-logo
MLB

Orioles' Chris Davis out for season after hip surgery

By PATRICK STEVENS
WGAU
WGAU
 16 hours ago

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip.

The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore’s spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four-to-five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of Davis' $161 million, seven-year contract.

Davis reported pain in his lower back and hip in spring training, when he took only two at-bats.

“Any baseball player, they deal with things and they play through things over the course of seasons and years and ultimately you get to a point where you come to the conclusion that something needs to be done about it,” Elias said.

Davis was an All-Star and finished third in the AL MVP voting in 2013, when he led the league in home runs (53) and RBIs (138). Two years later, he hit another 47 homers.

Davis hit .168 in 2018 --- the lowest for a player qualifying for the batting title --- endured an 0-for-54 streak in 2019 and hit just .115 with no homers and one RBI over 55 at-bats last year while twice landing on the injured list with left knee ailments.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

