Cher announces biopic in works at Universal Pictures

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 13 hours ago
The beat goes on for Cher.

On the eve of her 75th birthday, Cher announced that an official biopic of her life is in the works, Variety reported.

The as-yet-untitled film will be produced at Universal Pictures, with “Mamma Mia!” producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman handling the production tasks, the website reported. Eric Roth will write the screenplay, according to Variety.

Cher, who turns 75 on Friday, announced the film in a tweet.

Deadline was the first outlet to report the news of the biopic.

Craymer and Goetzman worked with Cher on the “Mamma Mia!” sequel, Here We Go Again” in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cher will also serve as a producer on the biopic, Variety reported.

Roth previously worked with Cher on the 1987 thriller “Suspect,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Roth’s credits also include “Munich,” “A Star Is Born” and “Forrest Gump.”

Cher’s six-decade career as a singer, actress, television star and fashion trendsetter has led to several awards. She won an Oscar in 1988 for her role in “Moonstruck,” took a Grammy Award in 2000 for best dance recording and won an Emmy Award in 2003 for an outstanding variety music special, according to Variety.

Athens, GA
