newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By ALAN FRAM
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvTri_0a5A4XrB00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded.

The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation.

“I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

The 35 defectors represented a relatively modest but significant slice of House Republicans, of whom 175 opposed the legislation. Their defiance underscored the party’s rift as some lawmakers supported an investigation of the shocking and violent Capitol attack while leaders tried to avoid enraging the former president, whose support they believe they’ll need to win House control in the 2022 elections.

All 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol supported the commission. Most of the 35 Republicans backing the commission were moderates.

The 10 who backed impeachment included Katko and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump's most prominent House GOP critic. She did not speak during Wednesday's debate, but after the vote she tweeted a message urging the Senate to approve the commission, saying, “Some things must be above politics.” The vote came a week after her colleagues dumped her from a Republican leadership position for repeatedly criticizing Trump for his role in the attack and his false claims that he lost the election because of widespread voting fraud.

Opposing the commission was Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. His brother, former Vice President Mike Pence, was in the Capitol during the attack and was hustled to safety by security officers even as some in the pro-Trump mob were heard shouting “Hang Mike Pence.” Trump had turned on his vice president for not derailing Congress’ counting of the votes, which Pence did not have the constitutional power to do.

A moderate and former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and needed step toward understanding the riot, how it happened and what security improvements the Capitol needs to prevent a future assault.

“This is about fact. It is not partisan politics,” he said pointedly.

Two other Republicans spoke in favor of the legislation: Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan. The two had also voted to impeach Trump.

“January 6 is going to haunt this institution for a long, long time,” said Upton. He said that if not for resistance by the Capitol Police, “Who knows how many of our heads would have been swinging on those gallows” that members of the mob erected outside the building.

Meijer, a freshman, took what seemed veiled shots at Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and some of his GOP colleagues.

Without mentioning names, Meijer said the attack occurred “with the encouragement of prominent elected officials.” He said some who initially criticized the attack “have walked back their words or softened their speech.”

Meijer added, “More troubling, there has been an active effort to whitewash and rewrite the shameful events of that day to avoid accountability.”

Days after the Capitol attack, McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility” for the rioters’ assault. But he opposed impeachment, eased his criticisms of Trump and opposed creation of the commission. Other Republicans have downplayed the attack, with one comparing the rioters to tourists, and Trump has opposed the commission, calling it a “Democrat trap.”

McCarthy did not speak during debate on the bill.

Other Republicans backing the commission included Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, an impeachment supporter and longtime Trump critic, and Stephanie Bice, president of the House GOP freshman class, who represents a competitive district that includes Oklahoma City.

Also voting for the commission were nine of the nearly two dozen Republicans whom Democrats consider prime targets to oust in next year’s elections. Their numbers included a pair of freshmen from South Florida and Katko, a fourth-term Syracuse-area lawmaker who has survived close races before.

The Democratic-run House approved the measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill fight to garner at least 10 Republican "yes" votes they will need to prevail.

The measure would create a 10-member commission — with five members appointed by each party — to investigate the Capitol riot.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Stephanie Bice
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Republican Debate#Gop Debate#Ap#Democrats#Senate#The Capitol Police#Democratic#New York#Longtime Trump Critic#Gop Leaders#House Gop Critic#Partisan Politics#Legislation#Rep Greg Pence#Voting#House Control#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Can McCarthy still discipline MTG?

GREENE HOUSE EFFECT: Even if Kevin McCarthy wanted to punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for her hallway antics last week, could he?. McCarthy (R-Calif.) no longer can deploy his most powerful weapon: removing her from her two committees. Democrats already used it for him, stripping the Georgia Republican provocateur from her committee assignments earlier this year.
Maryland StatePeople

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republicans Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney 'Was a Mistake'

Add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the list of Republican officials who are upset over their party voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position last week. "I think it was a mistake," Hogan, 64, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with [President Donald Trump] 93 percent of the time. I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought."
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Lawmakers reach deal on bipartisan January 6 commission

Four months after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, House lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault and come up with recommendations for securing the Capitol. The agreement comes amid efforts by some House Republicans to downplay the insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters.
Washington, DCThe Day

House members announce bipartisan deal for Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON - A group of House Democrats and Republicans announced Friday that they had struck a deal to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a significant breakthrough after months of partisan standoff over the mandate for such a panel - and whether it should exist at all.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

JUST IN: House Committee Reaches Deal on 9/11-Style Bipartisan Commission to Investigate Capitol Riot

The House of Representatives has just announced a bipartisan agreement to create a 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced an agreement with Republican Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) to introduce legislation to form an “independent commission to investigate the January 6 domestic terrorism attack on the United States Capitol and recommend changes to further protect the Capitol, citadel of our democracy.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

New GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik says the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit as Trump allies pour millions into recount

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republicans' new GOP conference chair, said the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit, as allies of former President Donald Trump pour millions into the recount. 'The Biden Department of Justice is trying to block that audit. That is unconstitutional, from my...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Bipartisan commission to investigate January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, we may begin to learn more about what lead up to the attack. An independent, bipartisan commission plans to investigate the riot, giving us new insight into how and why it happened and the security vulnerabilities it exposed of the Capitol complex.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Congress Sets Up Bipartisan Commission to Examine Insurrection

WASHINGTON (CN) — Four months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, House lawmakers reached a consensus Friday on the makeup, power and investigative scope of a commission that will investigate the event. Defining what happened on Jan. 6 has split members of the House Republican...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.