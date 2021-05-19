newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

New York police arrest husband of Rochester’s mayor on drug charges, reports say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeATq_0a5A4UD000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police investigation was conducted Wednesday evening at the home of Lovely Warren, the mayor of Rochester, New York, authorities said.

Property records in Monroe County show Warren as the owner of the home, which she has shared with her husband, Timothy Granison, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. State troopers executed a search warrant at the residence, WROC reported.

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT May 20: An attorney confirmed to the Democrat & Chronicle that Granison was in custody Thursday following a police investigation at the home he shared with his wife, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

“He is in custody,” lawyer John DeMarco, who said he expects to represent Granison, told the newspaper. “I am unclear at this point as to whether the execution of the search warrants and any items seized are in any manner supportive ... of their allegations.”

Records obtained by the Democrat & Chronicle showed Granison faces two drug possession charges and a weapon possession charge. He remained jailed Thursday morning. He is expected to appear virtually in court on Thursday for an arraignment, WHEC-TV reported.

Update 10:52 p.m. EDT May 19: Several news outlets in Rochester reported that the target of the investigation was Timothy Granison, the husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

The Democrat & Chronicle, quoting two “high-level sources” who were not named, confirmed that Granison was the subject of the search. WROC, also quoting anonymous sources, said Granison was the person of interest in the investigation.

Original report: In a brief statement to reporters, Maj. Barry Chase of the New York State Police confirmed that his department was conducting a “criminal investigation” at Warren’s home, the television station reported. He added the investigation centered around the home Warren owns, the television station reported.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, and we’ll have more for you as soon as we can,” said Chase, who did not elaborate.

Justin Roj, Rochester’s city communications director, said in a statement that “The mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community. She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Investigators were seen carrying boxes and bags of evidence out of Warren’s house, WHAM reported. Police left the scene by 7 p.m. EDT, the television station reported.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovely Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Crime#County Police#Drug Charges#City Police#No Criminal Charges#The Democrat Chronicle#Whec Tv#The New York State Police#Wham#Dougemblidge#Woodman Park#State Police Troop#Mayor#Husband#Custody Thursday#Investigation#Monroe County#Authorities#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

RPD: Police have 'person of interest' in gun case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have a person of interest after getting a call for a man pointing a gun at people Monday morning. Officers responded to Herald Street - between North Street and Hudson Avenue. Police had the area shut down around 2 a.m. Officers appeared to focus their investigation on a house on the street.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City mourns death of Rochester's first African American police officer

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The first African American officer to serve with the Rochester Police Department has died. Captain Charlie Price was 98 years old. In a written statement, Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her sadness Monday, remembering his career with the city police department. Price started in 1947, rose through...
Rochester, NYCitizen Online

Son arrested in slaying of 73-year-old father near Rochester

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his father in the Rochester suburb of Irondequoit, police said. David O. Ramos, 73, was found dead in his home early Saturday, police said. His son Danny Ramos was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Stabbing hospitalizes 29-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A stabbing on Bay Street put a 29-year-old city man in the hospital on Sunday. The Rochester Police Department says that they arrived on the scene shortly before 4:20 p.m. to find the victim with at least one stab wound in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where police say he was being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Black police officer, Charles Price, passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Retired Police Captain Charles Price, Rochester’s first Black officer, has passed away. Price joined the Rochester Police Department in 1947. When he took the oath, he became the first Black man to serve the department. He worked his way up the ranks from detective to captain.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Fires, large police presence near Jay and Orchard Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is a large police presence in the area of Jay and Orchard Streets in the City of Rochester. News10NBC's crew on the scene reports that as of late Sunday night there have been many fires set in the front yards and streets in the area, possibly linked to a protest over the fatal police-involved shooting of Mark Gaskill on Friday.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Mayor Warren, community responds after Jay Street fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Several small fires were set overnight on the city's west side, not far from the location of a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department last week. Police say the events started around 6 p.m. with a group of 75 to 90 protestors. Roughly three hours...
Rochester, NYPosted by
The Rochester Beacon

A bid to reimagine public safety in Rochester

Rev. Lewis Stewart wants the Rochester community to have a say in the reimagining of public safety. To that end, the United Christian Leadership Ministries, where Stewart is executive director, has proposed a Community Public Safety Corps and this week will host a Community Police Summit. Stewart believes these efforts...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Man shot on Evergreen Street Sunday

Rochester, N.Y. – A man is expected to recover after being shot Sunday morning in Rochester. Police were called to the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a 32-year-old Rochester man who had been shot in the lower body. He was...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Fires set in street not far from where man shot by RPD on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several fires were set in the streets of Rochester Sunday night, not far from where a man was shot and killed by police on Friday. Video posted to Facebook shows the fires at the intersection of Jay and Child streets. The fires were set following the death...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

RPD's first African-American officer, Charlie Price, has died

Rochester’s first African-American police officer has died at the age of 98. That news came from City Hall on Monday, from Mayor Lovely Warren who talked about the life and career of Captain Charlie Price. She said that Price joined the RPD as the Department’s first African American officer in...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...