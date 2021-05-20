Bindi is Your Calaveras Pet of the Week!

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA… Meet Bindi, a lab/Pit Bull mix estimated to be about 4 years of age. We don’t know a lot about this sweet girl’s history as she was found abandoned. She has adapted well meeting staff and volunteers, yet is timid in her new surroundings. No surprise for a dog whose world has likely been turned upside down. When first arriving at the shelter, Bindi would plop down in the grass and refuse to adventure further. We have gained her trust gradually with her favorite activities, petting and brushing. Bindi also very much enjoys her baths. With gentle coaxing, she is beginning to be comfortable in going out to the walking trail and exploring what else exists beyond her kennel walls.

