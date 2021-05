The most significant change that Starlink is bringing to the world is high-speed internet with the lowest latency. When I first came to know about Starlink, an internet service that will take the world by storm, I was unsure why we need it. I felt Elon Musk is trying to create an ecosystem at the physical layer so he can overtake the so-called os/app layer ecosystem by Google and Apple, and become the lord of data. That could be true, but the fact is Starlink is really going to disrupt the internet because it is faster and readily available.