MOSCOW (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion Tamara Press has died. She was 83. The Russian track federation says Press died in the hospital on April 26 without giving a cause of death. Press competed for the Soviet Union and won gold in the shot put and silver in the discus at the 1960 Rome Olympics. She won gold in both events four years later at the 1964 Tokyo Games. Her sister Irina Press won Olympic gold in the 80-meter hurdles in 1960 and the pentathlon in 1964. Both sisters were subjected to comments and mockery in the United States and elsewhere about what some observers considered their masculine physiques.