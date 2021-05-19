newsbreak-logo
‘Float The River Boise’ Makes Important Announcement

By Angie
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

They haven't announced the opening date of the Boise River Float yet, but they have made this important announcement about floating the river. "Float the River Boise" is a Facebook page operated by Ada County and they've made an important announcement about floating the river. The Facebook post stated, "With the Boise River cranked up to 1,800 cfs today and cooler temps in the forecast, now is NOT a good time to float the Boise River. Please check back in a few weeks when we'll begin posting regular updates on Barber Park and the official 2021 Boise River Float Season!"

mix106radio.com
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

