‘Float The River Boise’ Makes Important Announcement
They haven't announced the opening date of the Boise River Float yet, but they have made this important announcement about floating the river. "Float the River Boise" is a Facebook page operated by Ada County and they've made an important announcement about floating the river. The Facebook post stated, "With the Boise River cranked up to 1,800 cfs today and cooler temps in the forecast, now is NOT a good time to float the Boise River. Please check back in a few weeks when we'll begin posting regular updates on Barber Park and the official 2021 Boise River Float Season!"mix106radio.com