Cue the recovery, but watch for inflation

advisor.ca
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Canadian economy zigs and zags through the latest pandemic lockdowns, frustrating forecasters yet again, CIBC’s Benjamin Tal remains optimistic about a strong rebound in the second half of the year. But he’s also wary of inflation. “Inflation is like that brown spot on the banana,” said Tal, CIBC’s...

www.advisor.ca
