Great news out of Tuscaloosa today, as Tennessee LB Henry To’o To’o announced his decision to transfer to Alabama. To’o To’o was a standout on the Tennessee defense after choosing the Vols over Alabama at the last moment during his initial recruitment. This past season he led the team with 76 tackles including 10 tackles for loss with one sack and one interception. He made the decision to transfer after Jeremy Pruitt was fired, and was considered a virtual lock to Alabama should the SEC relax the rule on intraconference transfers. His father said back in February, “All the other SEC schools reached out to him, too. But one thing that we talked about was that we chose Tennessee the first time when we should have came to Alabama, so let’s not make this mistake twice.”