LeBron James is set to miss at least the next two games for the Los Angeles Lakers and could be out longer, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. James returned for two games after a 20-game absence with a high ankle sprain, and while he initially said he felt “pretty good” other than a little soreness in his first game back, after his second game he was mentioning how the ankle kept giving him issues in the second halves of games. He subsequently sat out against the Denver Nuggets, and now appears set to miss a few more.