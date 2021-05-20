newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android 12 at Google I/O: Hints of the redesign in the beta, lots of news

By Ron Amadeo
Ars Technica
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the kick-off of Google I/O, the first Android 12 Beta (Developer Preview 4) came out yesterday. In addition to the usual Pixel release, Google says that OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE are all putting out compatible releases for certain models, usually their current flagship smartphones. Android 12 had a major redesign announced at Google I/O, but a lot of that is not present in the beta: we're supposed to get a color-changing UI, new widgets, and a privacy dashboard. None of that is in the beta yet. You do get plenty of progress in the notification panel, lock screen, and a few new animation effects, but it's all incomplete right now—as you would expect.

arstechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Android Smartphones#Google I O#Android Apps#Google Apps#App#Google Maps#Pixel#Oppo#Tecno#Vivo Xiaomi#Zte#Ui#Material Design#Api#Vr#Arcore#Media Concurrent#Hdr#The Privacy Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TCL
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Xiaomi
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Technologytechacrobat.com

Google adds a new Gboard app to Wear OS for smartwatches

The search giant is eventually adding Gboard to Wear OS for smartwatches. Google introduces multiple-language support, several input methods, and enhanced suggestion and corrections through the new Gboard app. It will be available with a new update for Wear OS, ready to launch in the following days. The company is...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

One UI 4: Top 5 things we want to see from Samsung's Android 12 update

Samsung's One UI software is at the heart of many of the best Android phones out there, like the Galaxy S21 series. The company's smartphone UI has come a long way since the days of TouchWiz (a.k.a. the old, bad Samsung UI), and the current One UI version 3.1 boasts fast performance slick animations and a rich feature set.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Clubhouse Has Finally Started Beta Testing on Android

In addition to being invite-only, Clubhouse has been exclusively available for iPhones. Those on Android phones haven't yet had a chance to use the app. However, Clubhouse is now starting to privately beta test the app on Android devices. Finally. Clubhouse Starts Beta Testing on Android. During the company's weekly...
Electronics9to5Google

Google announces ‘Pixel Buds A-Series’ in accidental unveil

At the end of March, we exclusively reported about Google’s next wireless earbuds, and the first image leaked a week later. Google today announced the “Pixel Buds A-Series” on Twitter, though the reveal was entirely an accident. The tweet from @Android was deleted after being live for approximately 10 minutes...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google pushes the May 2021 security update to Pixel phones

Google has published the May 2021 Security Update Bulletin, and has also started rolling out new updates to supported Pixel devices. The Android Security Bulletin for the month of May 2021, which can be viewed here, details multiple security vulnerabilities ranging in severity from moderate to critical. One of the most severe vulnerabilities in the Android Framework could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions. There are also some issues involving the Android Media Framework, Android System, and some closed-source components from vendors like Qualcomm and MediaTek.
Computersbarrie360.com

Get a taste of new software and tech at Google I/O 2021

Having skipped the conference last year, Google I/O will surely have a lot to catch up on and while it is a developer conference, it’s sure to have a lot of exciting news for consumers. You’re invited! Don’t miss our latest updates at this year’s #GoogleIO. We’re kicking things off...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google accidentally leaks Pixel Buds A on Twitter

The official Android Twitter account accidentally leaked the rumored Pixel Buds A, giving buyers an early glimpse at what's to come. The news comes way of Gizmodo, which was able to capture a screenshot of the tweet before it was taken down. Apart from a picture and a small blurb, not much else about the Pixel Buds A was detailed.
Cell Phonesnextpit.com

How to capture scrolling screenshots on Android

Looking for ways to capture scrolling screenshots on your Android smartphone? Turns out you have come to the right place! In this detailed article, we have listed several methods using which you can capture scrolling screenshots or long screenshots on your Android smartphone in few simple steps. Jump to. Introduction.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Here’s why Nova Launcher works better on Google Pixel phones

In the past, third-party launcher apps often provided a superior experience to the stock launcher found on most Android phones. With the revamp of the recent apps screen and the introduction of gestures in Android 9 Pie, though, third-party launchers were put at a disadvantage as these new experiences were integrated into the stock launcher app. Over time, Google has tried to make the third-party launcher experience not so terrible when using gestures, and they’ve actually started to succeed at this recently.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Wear OS by Google finally gets Gboard keyboard

You have probably heard of complaints and criticisms regarding the development pace of Wear OS, or rather the lack of it. Some feel that it doesn’t get as much love from Google and that Wear OS seems to exist only so that Google would have something to show for in the wearable market. Google hasn’t exactly abandoned it, as shown by the arrival of its Gboard virtual keyboard on Wear OS. Unfortunately, it also reveals exactly how long it took to make that happen.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Google accidentally confirms the name of its new cheap Pixel Buds

It wouldn't be new hardware from Google without a constant series of escalating leaks. We've known for a while now that a new set of Pixel Buds were in the works, with a budget-friendly price in mind. A promotional email mixup even showed us the new "Forest Green" color before any actual announcement has taken place. Well, you can check another rumor off the list: it seems like Google's next Pixel Buds have a name locked in.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Wear OS Surveys From Google Want Your Opinions About Wear OS

Android Central is reporting that Wear OS surveys are popping up for Wear OS users. The smartphone notifications aim to see how much users like Wear OS. According to Android Central, the notifications appear on the best Android phones. This is good for anybody who has a strong opinion about Wear OS.
SoftwareRoad to VR

Oculus Appears to be Testing Android Apps on Quest

It appears Oculus is currently testing out Android app integration on Quest, which could bring to the standalone headset everything from Spotify to Among Us. The news was first reported by YouTuber ‘The Mysticle’, saying that he found a number of non-VR Android apps in the ‘Preview App’ section of the Oculus Store. The Preview App section of the store is where you can find games and experiences that are typically in a prerelease state, often reserved for private beta testing and for press preview.
Technologyxda-developers

Gboard for Wear OS makes it easier to type the lockscreen PIN

Google recently released the Gboard app on Wear OS, making it easier for users to type on their smartwatch. Like the Android version, Gboard for Wear OS offers multiple input methods, an integrated emoji palette, and multi-language support. The app also offers a new preview screen, featuring smart suggestions and corrections. Along with these features, Gboard for Wear OS also brings a redesigned lockscreen PIN keypad.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

You’ll soon be able to activate Google Assistant with power button on Android — THE FUTURE IS NOW

You can bring Google Assistant up by saying “OK Google” or “Hey Google” wake words. But if you’re in a noisy environment, that might not work well. To solve that, the firm is working on a new way to invoke the AI Assistant by long-pressing the power button. Sleuths at XDA Developers uncovered this mystery in the latest version of the Google Android app (12.18.6.29).
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google asks for your opinion about Wear OS amid Pixel Watch rumors

Google is sending out surveys to Wear OS users. The survey asks users to describe what they like and dislike about Wear OS. A second survey asks about the importance of certain features. Wear OS users are receiving surveys on their smartphones to gauge just how much users like Wear...