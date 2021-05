Ouray County Food Pantry prepares for move to larger building, as demand for food assistance remains above pre-pandemic levels. The Ouray County Food Pantry will move to its new permanent location next month, and will own the building it occupies for the first time in the 13-year history of the nonprofit organization. The nonprofit’s new location at 602 N. Cora St. in Ridgway is the former location of Exotic Earth Coffee Roasters. The building will give the pantry 500 more square feet of space than it had before, to help…