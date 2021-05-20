newsbreak-logo
Fatal Dump Truck Crash on I-95 Takes Life of Houlton Man

By Mark Shaw
 6 hours ago
Maine State Police say 68-year-old Michael Marshall of Houlton was killed when his 1999 Volo dump truck went off the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday afternoon and restricted parts of the interstate to one lane for several hours. An...

