Fatal Dump Truck Crash on I-95 Takes Life of Houlton Man

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of April 19-25, including the following. NASHVILLE PLANTATION — State Police received a report of a rollover crash on Route 11 in Nashville Plantation, just north of Ashland. Trooper Ted Martin responded to the crash, as did the Ashland Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Tr. Martin’s investigation revealed that 20-year-old Lindsey Brown of Eddington had been traveling north in a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo when she attempted to pass another vehicle. As she was in the process of passing the vehicle, Brown lost control of the vehicle she was driving, it rolled over, and came to rest on its roof in the roadway. Ms. Brown was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was treated at the scene for minor injuries. One lane of Route 11 was closed for a short period of time until the wreckage could be removed from the roadway. Speed and inexperience were contributing factors in the crash. As a result of the investigation, Brown was charged with Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. The mother of the operator was also charged with furnishing the alcohol and marijuana to her daughter.