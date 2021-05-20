newsbreak-logo
Greensboro, NC

EDITORIAL: The dehumanization of Marcus Smith

By Brian Clarey
triad-city-beat.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Greensboro police killed Marcus Smith in September 2018, the maneuverings of the city and its attorneys have asserted through word and action, over and over again, that Smith’s life did not matter. Smith was experiencing homelessness at the time of his death, yes. And he had mental health issues....

triad-city-beat.com
#Dehumanization#Smith Family#Attorneys#Homelessness#Mental Health Issues#Defense Lawyers#Defense Counsel#Activist Groups#Public Opinion#Tcb#Sheriff#Greensboro Police#Journalists#Defendants#Court#Killing Citizens
