Paramedic: 'It can happen to you'
Mock accident speaker warns students of drinking and driving after killing friend. Until that fateful night in April 2017, Devin Feltes’ drug of choice was work. And his job was to save lives. He was successful, a critical care paramedic and operations supervisor. The Army veteran made enough money to have a second home, a five-bedroom house in Silverthorne, for ski weekends. He’d invited his employees from the City of Aurora up for a work party to celebrate all their hard work…www.ouraynews.com