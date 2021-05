Meet Piper Sue! She is a 3-year-old (DOB 06/24/2016), 67-pound, English mastiff-American bulldog mix in search of her forever family. Piper Sue is a loving companion who needs to be the only animal in the home. She is smart, active, and playful with a happy disposition. Her best fit would be an active family that has multiple children of any age. Kids are Piper Sues’ passion. She does well with women but can be shy with men. She loves fetch with her rope jolly ball, soccer, tether ball, bubbles, laser light and swimming. A secure fenced yard is required.