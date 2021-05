Many might make a mistake when it comes to remembering in a few months’ time, which formation Pep Guardiola used to reach the Champions League final. Some may think that it was his iconic 4-3-3, playing exciting fast, flowing football. The truth of it was altogether different: Guardiola beat PSG by playing the classic British formation, the 4-4-2. After more than a decade of experience at the highest level, it is telling that the Catalan manager adopted this more old, rigid approach in what may have been his most important game as manager of Manchester City.