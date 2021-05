State police report on the following crashes involving Carbon County drivers:. • State police at Bethlehem said a crash occurred on April 24 at 9:57 a.m. along Old Mill Road in Washington Township. Randy J. Stevens, 28, of Lehighton, was driving a 2008 Volvo C30 southbound and approaching a curve when he said he was bending down to get something. The vehicle hit a telephone pole. Stevens left the vehicle on an embankment next to the pole and didn’t tell police. Violations included driving while license is suspended/revoked and duty to give information and render aid.