Eddie Hall expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul. It seems that everyone is looking to get into a fist fight these days. Eddie Hall already has a fight on his schedule against rival Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson, yet his mind has already drifted to the possibilities after their showdown. With Jake Paul being such a loved and hated figure in this flourishing celebrity boxing game, Hall spoke about fighting the young upstart. According to what the 2017 World’s Strongest Man said in a recent video, he’d be more than willing to throw down against Paul.