After a number of films were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coming months are finally bringing some highly-anticipated blockbusters to theaters. Among those is set to be The Green Knight, a new retelling of the 14th-century tale Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the premiere of which was delayed by over a year due to the virus. With the film set to finally make its debut this July, A24 appears to be ramping up its marketing campaign once again, revealing a visually striking new poster for the film. Alongside the poster was the confirmation that a new trailer for the film will arrive on Tuesday, May 11th.